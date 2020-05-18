Remdesivir close to EU's initial authorisation as Covid-19 treatment

The European Medicines Agency has already recommended the compassionate use of remdesivir.PHOTO: REUTERS
BRUSSELS (REUTERS) - The head of the European Union's medicines agency Guido Rasi said on Monday (May 18) an initial authorisation for US pharmaceutical company Gilead's remdesivir as a Covid-19 treatment could be granted in the coming days.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has already recommended the compassionate use of remdesivir, which allows a drug to be administered to patients even before it has been fully authorised.

"It might be that a conditional market authorisation can be issued in the coming days," Rasi told a hearing in the EU Parliament in Brussels.

Apart from remdesivir, Rasi said other possible treatments against Covid-19 that may be available fast are those based on monoclonal antibodies, which can "neutralise" the new coronavirus (Sars-CoV-2) that causes the illness COVID-19.

 
 
 
 

