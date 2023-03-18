Remains of centuries-old Roman villa and bath house found under UK supermarket site

Archaeologists have uncovered the remains of what is believed to be a Roman villa and bath house under land earmarked for construction of a supermarket in Britain.

According to a report on Friday by the BBC, archaeology and heritage group Oxford Archeology made the discovery, which features mosaic brickwork.

The site of the discovery is located in Warrington Road, in the town of Olney in Buckinghamshire. The site is currently being prepared for the construction of a new outlet for discount supermarket chain Aldi.

The excavation was commissioned by property development company Angle Property due to the site’s proximity to the archeological site.

Archaeologists said the mosaic had “vibrant colours and intricate decorative patterns” made up of blue, white, and red tiles.

Oxford Archeology wrote on Facebook that it believes the mosaic belongs to the Durobrivan group from the East Midlands, which, according to history websites, could mean it dates as far back as the fourth century.

After consulting with government agency Historic England and local authority Milton Keynes Council, Oxford Archeology said the mosaic has been preserved in its original place.

The brickwork will be protected with materials, to allow construction of the supermarket to continue without damaging it.

Oxford Archeology’s senior project manager, John Boothroyd, said the team had anticipated to find “notable Roman remains” due to the site location, but the mosaic discovery “far exceeded these expectations”.

Mr Boothroyd said: “To be able to preserve remains of this quality and importance is a brilliant outcome, and one that could only have been achieved with the support of Angle Property.”

Angle Property’s executive director, Anthony Williamson, said the discovery has taken everyone by surprise, and promised that the process “will be fully recorded”, and information about it will be published.