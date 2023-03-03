Relatives of Greek train crash passenger in fury and despair

LARISSA, Greece - Two days after Greece’s worst rail accident, relatives awaiting news of their missing loved ones are furious and in despair.

“No one can tell me anything – if my child is injured or in intensive care or anything,” the mother of a 23-year-old student told AFP.

She was desperately seeking news of her daughter Kalliopi.

The young woman was returning to Thessaloniki from Athens with her boyfriend on Tuesday night when their train crashed head on into a freight train just before midnight.

At least 57 people died in the crash, burned or crushed to death in the country’s worst-ever rail disaster.

Since Tuesday, Kalliopi’s mother has been trying to find out where her daughter is, but neither the authorities in Thessaloniki nor the hospital in Larissa, near where the train derailed, have provided any news.

Staff at Larissa hospital are performing the delicate, heart-breaking task of identifying the corpses.

Kalliopi’s mother and father have given DNA samples and are now waiting to find out if their daughter is alive.

Kalliopi’s mother, who didn’t wish to be named, admits she is boiling with anger.

Crowded train