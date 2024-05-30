Recovery operation ends at bombed hardware store in Ukraine, 19 dead, minister says

KYIV - Search and recovery teams have identified 19 bodies at a hardware store hit by Russian bombs last weekend in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on May 29.

Mr Klymenko said on the Telegram messaging app that recovery work was now complete.

The dead in the May 25 attack included two minors.

"This was not a simple matter," Mr Klymenko said. "The search for the dead was conducted round-the-clock in the ash with special equipment and they were promptly identified with the help of a DNA laboratory," he said.

Dogs were deployed and residents submitted 16 requests to investigate the fate of missing relatives.