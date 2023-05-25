Record net arrivals highlight UK's post-Brexit migration dilemma

LONDON - Net migration to Britain reached a record high of 606,000 last year, data showed on Thursday.

It drew fresh promises from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to reduce arrivals.

At the same time, it underscored the difficulty of doing so at a time of acute labour shortages.

The increase was driven by people from outside the European Union coming to Britain to work or study and by people arriving from Ukraine and Hong Kong under special visa schemes, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

“Numbers are too high, it’s as simple as that,” Mr Sunak told broadcaster ITV following the release of the data.

He said he wanted to bring net migration down, pointing to reforms announced this week which would remove the right for some international students to bring family members into the UK.

Mr Sunak also promised more measures but did not set out a specific target for net migration.

High levels of legal migration have long dominated Britain’s political discourse.

The issue was a major impetus of its 2016 referendum vote to leave the European Union.

For more than a decade, successive Conservative-led governments have promised to cut migration - once targeting a net figure of less than 100,000.

But ONS data published on Thursday showed a net 606,000 people came to Britain in the year ending December 2022.

The ONS said there was evidence that the rate of immigration had slowed in recent months however.

Previous data covering the year ending June 2022 had shown a net figure of 504,000, and this was revised upwards in the latest release, also to 606,000.

Taking back control after Brexit?

Post-Brexit immigration policy is proving to be a difficult balancing act for Mr Sunak ahead of an election expected next year where it is likely to be an influential factor for many people.

On the one hand he faces pressure from some voters, particularly those loyal to his own party, to curb migration - a legacy of the 2016 referendum vote to leave the EU. Many who voted to leave cited high migration and the pressure they said it imposed on public services.