Record low water levels force nuclear output cuts in Hungary and Romania

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Nuclear plants along the Danube river in Hungary and Romania could be completely shut down in the coming days, owing to record low water levels.

BUDAPEST - Nuclear plants along the Danube river in Hungary and Romania were forced to cut output this week and could be completely shut down in the coming days owing to record low water levels.

In France, where nuclear power provides roughly two-thirds of the country’s electricity, output has also had to be cut because rivers are unable to provide water for cooling. Researchers say the problem has become a seasonal risk as climate change makes extreme heat and droughts more frequent.

Hungary’s Paks nuclear plant could be powered down on July 30 or July 31, Prime Minister Peter Magyar was quoted as saying by news agency MTI on July 30.

The plant, which operates four Russian-built reactors with total capacity of 2GW and produces nearly half of Hungary’s electricity, started cutting output on July 27 and is running at less than half its capacity.

“It seems, as things stand, that the complete shutdown of the Paks power plant could take place as early as today, but perhaps more likely tomorrow,” Magyar said.

The nuclear plant’s operator later said that shutting down the entire plant would be unavoidable within the next 24 to 72 hours.

More imports and pressure on the grid

The closures increase dependence on imported power when the grid is already under strain from increased demand linked to the use of air-conditioning, while supplies have been curbed.

Magyar said that Hungary has import capacity of 3,600MW to 3,800MW, which could cover electricity needs in the event of a Paks shutdown.

The Prime Minister said on July 29 that the government will create a contingency plan and compile a list of large electricity and water consumers – mostly industry players – whose consumption could be limited temporarily in an emergency.

The average peak temperature for Hungary on July 30 was forecast to be 35 deg C, 8.8 deg C above the normal high for July 30-31, the Reuters Climate Monitor shows.

In Romania, nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica said on July 30 that its second reactor remained connected to the power grid as conditions allowed it to operate for now despite the low river levels.

On July 29, the company said that its second reactor will be shut down from the following day after the first one was disconnected earlier this week.

State-owned Nuclearelectrica has two 706MW reactors at Cernavoda on the Danube, accounting for roughly a fifth of Romania’s power production.

Romanian Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan, who said the shutdowns could last for one to two weeks, urged Romanians late on July 29 to voluntarily reduce power consumption in the evenings.

Apart from the impact on nuclear power, the record low water levels on the Danube, one of Europe’s busiest waterways, have disrupted cargo and river cruises. REUTERS