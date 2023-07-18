Record highs scorch the globe as Europe prepares for heatwave peak

ROME - More temperature records were expected to tumble on Tuesday as Europe awaited the peak of a punishing heatwave and wildfires scorched swathes of the Northern Hemisphere, forcing the evacuation of 1,200 children close to a Greek seaside resort.

Health authorities have sounded alarms from North America to Europe and Asia, urging people to stay hydrated and shelter from the burning sun, in a stark reminder of the effects of global warming.

Europe, the world’s fastest-warming continent, was bracing for its hottest-ever temperature on Italy’s islands of Sicily and Sardinia, where a high of 48 deg C has been forecast by the European Space Agency.

Near Athens, emergency services were battling wildfires in Kouvaras and the resorts of Lagonissi, Anavyssos and Saronida.

“We have the last house up at the mountain and we will stay up all night to see how the situation develops and if a firetruck arrives,” local resident Kelly Spyropoulou, 35, told AFP late Monday.

Several homes were burned in the area, according to footage from public broadcaster ERT.

A forest fire flared in strong winds by the popular beach town of Loutraki, where the mayor said 1,200 children had been evacuated from holiday camps.

“The extreme weather ... is having a major impact on human health, ecosystems, economies, agriculture, energy and water supplies,” said World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) Secretary-General Petteri Taalas.

“This underlines the increasing urgency of cutting greenhouse gas emissions as quickly and as deeply as possible.”

Historic highs forecast

In Europe, Italians were warned to prepare for “the most intense heatwave of the summer and also one of the most intense of all time” as temperatures hit a near-record 39 deg C in Rome on Monday.

American Colman Peavy could not believe the heat as he sipped a cappuccino at a cafe with his wife Ana at the start of a two-week vacation.

“We’re from Texas and it’s really hot there, we thought we would escape the heat but it’s even hotter here,” said the 30-year-old.

It was already the world’s hottest June on record, according to the EU weather monitoring service, and July looks set to break records as well.

Spain enjoyed little reprieve, with temperatures of 44.7 deg C reported Monday in the southern town of Jaen.

In Cyprus, where temperatures are expected to remain above 40 deg C through Thursday, a 90-year-old man died as a result of heatstroke and three other seniors were hospitalised, health officials said.