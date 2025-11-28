Rebel octogenarian Austrian nuns win reprieve in bid to stay at convent

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

- Three rebel nuns in their 80s who made headlines after fleeing their care home to take back their Austrian convent are being allowed to stay in the nunnery “until further notice”, church officials said on Nov 28.

The tumultuous story of runaway sisters Rita, 82, Regina, 86, and Bernadette, 88, defying the church hierarchy made headlines across the globe.

The trio ran away from the care home the Catholic Church sent them to “against their will” and broke back into their abandoned convent at Goldenstein Castle in Elsbethen near the city of Salzburg in September, with the help of supporters.

The nuns’ superior, Provost Markus Grasl of Reichersberg Abbey, repeatedly insisted the nuns had to be placed in a Catholic care home owing to their ailing health and accused them of breaking their vows of obedience.

But on Nov 28, church officials said the nuns can stay at Goldenstein “until further notice”, adding that Provost Grasl had put forward a proposal to resolve the conflict.

Officials said they will provide medical care and nursing help for the nuns, as well as spiritual support from a priest.

But if their health deteriorates and they “can no longer be looked after” appropriately in the convent, they will have to move to a nearby care home, they added.

Provost Grasl recently paid back around €64,000 (S$96,118) in social welfare benefits he had received for the trio, according to local media.

The nuns have welcomed numerous supporters to the convent since their return. Videos of their daily lives have also attracted tens of thousands of followers on Instagram. AFP