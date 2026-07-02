Rebel Catholic group’s forbidden ordinations caused ‘schism’, Vatican cardinal says

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Priests receive blessings from newly ordained priests, after an ordination ceremony of the traditionalist Catholic Society of St Pius X, in Econe, near Sion, western Switzerland, on June 29. Defying Vatican, Society of St Pius X ordained its own bishops on July 1, 2026.

– Four new bishops from a breakaway Catholic group dedicated to the old Latin mass were ordained in south-western Switzerland on July 1 , in defiance of an appeal against the unauthorised move by Pope Leo XIV.

Top Vatican Cardinal Pietro Parolin said the forbidden ceremony, expected to cause the excommunication of the priests involved, had “deeply wounded” the unity of the 1.4-billion-member Church.

“This is in itself a schismatic act,” Parolin told journalists in Rome, using a term to indicate a severe rupture in the Catholic community.

Thousands turned out to watch the ordination of the bishops from the ultra-traditionalist Society of St Pius X in the tiny Alpine hamlet of Econe, two days after Leo had asked the group not to go forward with the event.

“I plead with you and ask you with all my heart: please turn back!,” Leo wrote in a letter on June 29 to Reverend Davide Pagliarani, the society’s leader.

Only the Pope may authorise the consecration of new bishops, so as to maintain the Church’s ties to Jesus’ 12 apostles, who are regarded as the first priests and bishops.

The Church considers unauthorised ordination of bishops as so serious that it causes those taking part in the ceremony to be automatically excommunicated, or “out of communion” with the wider Church, and unable to receive sacraments until they repent and ask for forgiveness.

The Society of St Pius X denies the central teachings of the Second Vatican Council, a landmark Vatican gathering of bishops in the 1960s that pursued a range of reforms for the global Church and sought to repair its relations with Jews and other Christian denominations.

The Council also allowed for the Mass, until then said only in Latin, to be celebrated in local languages. The society rejected that change, citing a desire for the Latin rite’s sense of mystery and formality.

The Society, which says it counts 733 priests worldwide, has long had tense relations with the Vatican. Its leadership says it needed to ordain new bishops to have enough prelates to lead the group.

The Vatican had warned the society in May that the plan to ordain new bishops without papal approval would cause excommunication. REUTERS