Reactions to PM Orban's likely defeat in Hungary's election

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Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrives to address supporters after the announcement of the partial results of parliamentary election in Budapest, Hungary, April 12, 2026. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

BUDAPEST, April 12 - Hungary's opposition centre-right Tisza party appeared on track to win Sunday's national election https://www.reuters.com/world/hungary/elections/, partial results showed, ending 16 years of rule by Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a nationalist backed by U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia.

Here are some quotes from Hungarian politicians and foreign leaders on the election results.

PRIME MINISTER VIKTOR ORBAN

"The election results are not final yet but the situation is understandable and clear. The election result is painful for us, but clear. The responsibility and possibility of governing was not given to us. I have congratulated the winner."

URSULA VON DER LEYEN, president of the European Commission

"Europe’s heart is beating stronger in Hungary tonight." REUTERS