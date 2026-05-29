Reactions to drone incident in Romania

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A man walks at the site of a explosion at a residential block of flats following a drone hit close to the border with Ukraine, in Galati, Romania, May 29, 2026. Inquam Photos via REUTERS

May 29 - NATO member Romania said on Friday that a drone injured two people in a southeastern city during an overnight Russian attack on neighbouring Ukraine, an incident likely to increase tensions on NATO's eastern flank.

Here are some reactions to the incident:

ROMANIAN PRESIDENT NICUSOR DAN

"Romania is a NATO member state and will not accept, under any circumstances, that the war of aggression waged by Russia against Ukraine be transferred to its citizens.

"The unprecedented nature of the event demands a firm, coordinated and proportionate response - at national, allied and international level."

NATO SECRETARY GENERAL MARK RUTTE

"NATO stands ready to defend every inch of Allied territory. We will continue to enhance our readiness to deter and defend against any threat, including from drones.

"Russia's reckless behaviour is a danger to us all. They continue to target civilians and civilian infrastructure across Ukraine. And last night showed yet again that the implications of their illegal war of aggression don't stop at the border."

OUTGOING ROMANIAN PRIME MINISTER ILIE BOLOJAN

"This situation is unacceptable and represents a new violation of airspace, generated by the irresponsible and unjustified continuation of the war waged by Russia in Ukraine.

"I condemn these serious actions without reservation and firmly call on Russia to put an immediate end to them."

EU FOREIGN POLICY CHIEF KAJA KALLAS

"The Russian drone crash into apartments in Galați was a blatant and serious violation of Romania's sovereignty and European airspace.

"Russia has long ago stopped respecting borders. Moscow cannot be allowed to breach European airspace with impunity."

EUROPEAN COUNCIL PRESIDENT ANTONIO COSTA

"Russia's escalation on EU territory is reckless and irresponsible.

"I condemn in the strongest terms this violation of Romania's national airspace and of international law."

FRENCH MINISTER FOR EUROPEAN AFFAIRS BENJAMIN HADDAD

"Russia has not only attacked Ukraine, but also threatened the European security architecture."

MOLDOVAN PRESIDENT MAIA SANDU

"I strongly condemn Russian drones striking Romanians in their homes. This is grave.

"Russia is a danger to all and must be stopped."

ESTONIAN FOREIGN MINISTER MARGUS TSAHKNA

"It is clear that NATO's deterrence and defence posture, especially air defence, must be strengthened."

CZECH PRIME MINISTER ANDREJ BABIS

"The Czech Republic stands firmly with our alliance partners and equally condemns the ongoing Russian aggression against Ukraine."

ITALIAN DEFENCE MINISTER GUIDO CROSETTO

"This represents a dangerous and irresponsible escalation that cannot be tolerated.

"In the face of these threats, NATO's cohesion remains unshakable: the security of one member of the Alliance and the European Union is the security of all of us."

BELGIAN FOREIGN MINISTER MAXIME PREVOT

"A weapon of war hitting an apartment building in an EU member state and NATO ally is a dangerous escalation that concerns us all."

HUNGARIAN DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER ANITA ORBAN

"Yesterday's Russian drone attack once again underlines that Europe and NATO's unity, strength and deterrence are more important than ever."

UKRAINIAN FOREIGN MINISTER ANDRII SYBIHA

"Ukraine stands firmly by Romania. We are ready to work closely together to strengthen protection from such threats." REUTERS