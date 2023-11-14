Rain in northern France raises fears of new flooding

The Pas-de-Calais region was placed on red flood alert for the second time in one week. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
45 sec ago
Published
45 sec ago

NEUVILLE-SOUS-MONTREUIL, France - A new spell of rain in northern France on Monday forced school closures and brought fears of fresh misery after devastating floods hit the department of Pas-de-Calais last week.

Officials said schools and nurseries in the department’s 279 towns will be closed through Tuesday, with a total of 388 establishments affected.

The intensity of the rain is expected to increase on Tuesday, the prefecture warned.

Four rivers in the Pas-de-Calais and Nord regions – including the Aa, the Canche, and the Hem – were on orange alert for flooding on Monday, according to Vigicrues, the official river flooding watchdog.

In the village of Neuville-sous-Montreuil, restaurant owner Cyril Theriez was still pumping water out of his home on Monday morning.

He said the flood water rose to 1.6m in his cellar two days ago. “Now it’s down to 20cm,” he added.

The village is still largely under water, with light rain falling since early morning.

“We’re on our guard, we’re waiting for the water to rise again, and when it does, we won’t be able to sleep soundly,” he said.

Pas-de-Calais was hit by Storm Ciaran in early November and experienced record floods last week.

Meteo-France forecast showers on Wednesday followed by a resumption of bad weather until Monday. AFP

More On This Topic
Storm continues to sweep over the Nordics, causing landslides
Residents get brief return to volcano-risk Icelandic town

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top