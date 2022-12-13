Rail strikes to hit UK travellers

LONDON - Thousands of rail workers will launch a strike across the UK on Tuesday as part of a wave of industrial action planned for the festive period.

The strikes called by Britain’s largest rail union, the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT), will see picket lines at major stations and cancelled or disrupted journeys.

People are advised only to travel if essential.

The latest round of rail strikes comes as the UK is experiencing a wave of industrial action on a scale not seen since the 1980s, fuelled by energy and food price hikes. Those striking include nurses, postal workers and border force officials.

The rail strikes will be held over two 48-hour periods this week, from Tuesday to Wednesday and from Friday to Saturday.

The RMT plans further strikes over Christmas and in early January. Its members on Monday rejected a pay offer from Network Rail, the owner of Britain’s railway infrastructure.

Network Rail had offered its workers a pay rise of five per cent backdated for this year and a further four percent at the start of 2023.

The RMT union confirmed Monday that its members had voted to reject this latest offer and would go ahead with strikes.

RMT’s general-secretary Mick Lynch said: “This is a huge rejection of Network Rail’s substandard offer.”

The RMT said the pay offer was tied to “thousands of job losses” as well as an increase in unsocial hours.

The government urged the union to call off the strikes.

Transport minister Mark Harper wrote in right-wing broadsheet The Daily Telegraph Monday that the government “has worked hard to ensure there is a fair two year pay deal on the table”.

The minister said the proposed deal was more generous than in the private sector and would unlock “essential reforms”.