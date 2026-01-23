Quotes from Zelenskiy speech criticising Europe

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 22 - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy delivered an address to world leaders in Davos on Thursday in which he chided Europe for failing to act more forcefully on the global stage and demanded more courage from Kyiv's partners.

Here are some quotes from his speech:

EUROPE'S LACK OF COURAGE

"We should not accept that Europe is just a salad of small and middle powers, seasoned with enemies of Europe. When united, we are truly invincible."

"Instead of becoming a truly global power, Europe remains a beautiful but fragmented kaleidoscope of small and middle powers. Instead of taking the lead in defending freedom worldwide, especially when America's focus shifts elsewhere, Europe looks lost, trying to convince the U.S. president to change."

"Europe needs strength. For that, we must act together - and act in time. And most of all, we must have the courage to act."

"Without action now, there is no tomorrow. Let's end this 'Groundhog Day'."

"Because if Europe is not seen as a global force, if its actions don't scare bad actors, then Europe will always be reacting – catching up with new dangers and attacks."

"But when you refuse to help people fighting for freedom, the consequences return – and they're always negative."

RUSSIAN OIL

"Why can (U.S.) President (Donald) Trump stop tankers from the 'shadow fleet' and seize oil – but Europe doesn't?"

"Russian oil is being transported right along European shores. That oil funds the war against Ukraine. That oil helps destabilize Europe. So Russian oil must be stopped and confiscated and sold for Europe's benefit. Why not?"

"There were different opinions, but the fact remains: (Venezuela's former President Nicolas) Maduro is on trial in New York. Sorry, but (Russian President Vladimir) Putin is not on trial."

GREENLAND

"Everyone turned attention to Greenland. And it's clear – most leaders simply are not sure what to do about it."

"And if you send 30 or 40 soldiers to Greenland – what is that for? What message does it send? What's the message to Putin? To China? And even more importantly, what message does it send to Denmark – the most important – your close ally?"

"If Russian warships are sailing freely around Greenland, Ukraine can help – we have the expertise and weapons to ensure not one of those ships remains. They can sink near Greenland just as they do near Crimea."

"Europe still remains in 'Greenland mode'. Maybe … Someday … Someone will do something." REUTERS