Questions linger over aborted Wagner rebellion as Russia shifts to reform security policies

LONDON – After surviving an attempted mutiny at the weekend, Russian President Vladimir Putin has made several appearances to restore his authority, but they have failed to dispel some lingering questions about the rebellion, or offer a clear guidance about the country’s future security policies.

Senior Russian government officials admit they were surprised by the scale of the rebellion unleashed by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the boss of the Wagner group of mercenaries, who seized the southern city of Rostov-on-Don and vowed to march 20,000 of his fighters to Moscow to topple the government.