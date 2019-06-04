Queen Elizabeth hosts state banquet for US President Trump: Who was there and what they ate

Halibut, lamb and lemon verbena cream were among the items on the menu at the state banquet hosted by Queen Elizabeth in honour of US President Donald Trump as part of his three-day state visit to the United Kingdom.

Mr Trump's trip was cast as a chance to celebrate Britain's "special relationship" with the United States, boost trade links in a post-Brexit world and reaffirm security cooperation ahead of the 75th anniversary of the allied D-Day landings in World War Two.

The lavish state banquet on Monday (June 3), with a four-course meal, was held at the Buckingham Palace ballroom.

In accordance with tradition, the Queen, who does not have her own place card, was at the head of the table, with her son Charles, the Prince of Wales on her left, and Mr Trump on her right.

The Queen wore an evening gown with crystal-centred daises by Angela Kelly, which she paired with a Burmese ruby and diamond tiara.

She also wore a matching ruby and diamond necklace and earrings, as well as a white gold and platinum watch.

THE MENU

The first course was steamed fillet of halibut with watercress mousse, asparagus spears and chervil sauce.

This was followed by a saddle of new season Windsor lamb with herb stuffing, spring vegetables, port sauce.

Dessert was strawberry sable with lemon verbena cream, followed by a selection of assorted fresh fruits, as well as coffee and petit fours.

The wines available at the dinner were: Windsor Great Park 2014, Chassange-Montrachet 1er Cru "Morgeot" 2014, Domaine Duc de Magenta, Monopole Clos de la Chapelle, Louis Jadot, Chateau Lafite Rothschild 1990, 1er Cru Classe, Pauillac, and Hambledon Classic Cuvee Rose NV.

The meal was served on the silver-gilt "Grand Service", originally commissioned by George IV when he was Prince of Wales in 1806. It consists of over 4,000 pieces for dining, including dinner plates and 107 candelabra.

Flower displays were in shades of summer pink and comprise of sweet peas, mixed peonies, sweet Avalanche roses, stock and larkspur.

THE GUESTS

Mr Trump and his wife Melania Trump were joined by the president's four adult children: Mr Donald Trump Jr, Ms Ivanka Trump, Mr Eric Trump and Ms Tiffany Trump.

Mrs Trump wore a Dior Haute Couture ivory silk crepe gown with silk tulle detail, according to a spokesman for the First Lady.

Ms Ivanka Trump was dressed in a Carolina Herrera pastel blue print tie-sleeve trench gown which she matched with pearl accessories.

Other American political figures in attendance included US Ambassador Woody Johnson, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, national security adviser John Bolton and Trump adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner, who is the husband of Ms Ivanka Trump.

Various royals and other members of the aristocracy were also present.

Prince William and Catherine Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, were in attendance while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, did not attend. Markle is on maternity leave after giving birth to her first child in May.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a white Alexander McQueen dress, with her royal orders pinned to the front. She also donned a tiara and sapphire and diamond fringe earrings.

Other royals in attendance included Prince Charles' wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Queen's children - Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, and Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex - and their spouses.

British politicians such as Prime Minister Theresa May, foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt and environment secretary Michael Gove were also present.

There were about 170 guests, apart from Mr Trump and his wife and the members of the royal family, according to the royal family's Instagram.

Sources: CNN, Reuters, Daily Mail, The Sun, The Evening Standard, Hello