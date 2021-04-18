Queen Elizabeth, Britain bid farewell to Prince Philip

WINDSOR • Queen Elizabeth and her family paid their last respects to Prince Philip yesterday at a funeral that celebrated his naval past, international heritage and seven decades of service in which he helped guide the monarch through repeated crises.

Dressed in black and donning a white trimmed black mask, she stood alone as the funeral service began in St George's Chapel, which dates back to 1475.

Mourners at the ceremony in Windsor Castle, including Prince Charles and his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, were limited in number and separated due to Covid-19 rules.

"We are here today in St George's Chapel to commit into the hands of God the soul of his servant Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," said Dean of Windsor David Conner.

"We have been inspired by his unwavering loyalty to our Queen, by his service to the nation and the Commonwealth, by his courage, fortitude and faith."

After the country observed a minute's silence in brilliant sunshine, Prince Harry and Prince William took up their places on opposite sides of the chapel, with the final resting place of Tudor monarch Henry VIII dividing them.

Prince Philip, officially known as Duke of Edinburgh, died at age 99 on April 9. The Queen in 1997 described him as her "strength and stay" over their decades of marriage.

His naval cap and sword lay on top of the coffin, which was covered with the Duke of Edinburgh's personal standard featuring the Danish coat of arms, the Greek cross, Edinburgh Castle and the stripes of the Mountbatten family.

The choir sang a sailors' hymn, Eternal Father, Strong To Save, and shortly before he was lowered into the Royal Vault, the Russian Kontakion Of The Departed, a hymn of the Orthodox and Eastern churches, echoed around the ancient church.

His coffin was borne to the chapel on a bespoke Defender TD 130 in military green as a minute gun fired eight times.

Before the procession, military bands spaced out across the quadrangle of Windsor Castle to play his chosen music, including I Vow To Thee My Country, Jerusalem and Nimrod.

Prince Philip, who got married in 1947, helped the young Queen adapt the monarchy to a post-World War II era as the loss of empire and decline of deference challenged the world's most prominent royal family.

Public mourners had been asked not to come to the castle, where he lived his final days with the Queen as they isolated due to coronavirus restrictions. But many made the journey anyway.

Mourners holding bouquets mingled on Windsor's high street, with shoppers taking advantage of the bright spring sunshine and reopening of stores. "After the ceremony, I'll leave these flowers near the castle, even if I don't know where," said local resident Maggy Kalpar.

"An amazing man is leaving us, and the whole country is so sad. But I think it's worst here in Windsor, because we feel that it's also, in a way, a farewell to one of our neighbours."

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE