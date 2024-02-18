Qatar PM says Gaza ceasefire negotiations 'not very promising' in recent days

FILE PHOTO: Qatar's Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani attends an interview in Doha, Qatar November 26, 2016. Picture taken November 26, 2016. REUTERS/Naseem Zeitoon/File Photo
Updated
Feb 18, 2024, 01:38 AM
Published
Feb 18, 2024, 01:38 AM

MUNICH - Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said on Saturday the pattern of negotiations for a framework ceasefire deal for the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza was "not very promising" in recent days.

"The pattern in the last few days are not really very promising but, as I always repeat, we will always remain optimistic and will always remain pushing," Sheikh Mohammed said at the Munich Security Conference.

Sheikh Mohammed, who is also foreign minister, said he could not get into the details of negotiations but as with past deals there were two elements, the humanitarian conditions in Gaza and the number of Palestinians who would be released in exchange for hostages held by Hamas.

"I believe in this agreement we are talking at a bigger scale and we still see some difficulties on the humanitarian part of these negotiations," he said.

He added that he thought that if negotiations on the humanitarian element of any deal progressed then the obstacle over the numbers of those released would be ultimately tackled.

Talks involving officials from Qatar, Egypt, Israel and the United States have so far not yielded a deal for a pause in the fighting. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top