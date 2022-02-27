Putin's Ukraine move fuels shock at home but little dissent

MOSCOW (BLOOMBERG) - As Vladimir Putin gathered Russia's business elite in the Kremlin hours after he sent troops into Ukraine, executives back at the offices of the tycoons' companies worried: Would being shown at the televised meeting make them targets for Western sanctions?

The concern, relayed by several executives who spoke on condition of anonymity at the time of the Feb 24 meeting, reflects a pervasive but powerless horror felt by some of Russia's elite and ordinary citizens over the invasion and the sweeping international isolation it is causing.

The waves of international sanctions now in the works will isolate Russia like North Korea, said one wealthy businessman with close ties to Putin's inner circle who himself was hit by the restrictions several years ago. But that won't stop the Russian leader, he said.

With Covid-19 restrictions increasing his isolation in recent years, Putin has grown more reliant on a small circle of hardline advisers, according to people close to the leadership.

Opinion polls show public support for him grew as he ratcheted up tension with the West in January and February. But in contrast to 2014, when an overwhelming majority of the Russian population backed the annexation of Crimea, the conflict in Ukraine makes many fearful.

So far, that discontent is mostly kept quiet in a Russia, where years of increasing repression have left most vocal Kremlin opponents in jail or exile.

Scattered public protests broke out in the days after the invasion but drew modest crowds. Police detained about 1,800 people of those who did turn out. A few celebrities have come out publicly with criticism, as well, and some who protested have faced reprisals.

The impact of the sanctions, unprecedented limits hitting the country's biggest banks and access to technology, as well as measures announced Saturday night that could largely cut if off from the western financial system and send the ruble into a tailspin, is just beginning to be felt.

Though Putin has been preparing for the limits for years, the United States and European Union are now seeking to freeze much of his US$640 billion in central bank reserves.

"It's the Iranian scheme, which at the start leads to a steep drop in GDP and living standards before the country starts to adapt," said Oleg Vyugin, a former top central bank official who was one of the few willing to comment publicly on the situation.

Cash shortage

The central bank had to boost supplies of cash to banks to keep ATMs stocked as nervous Russians stood in long lines to withdraw their savings. Dollars and euros quickly ran out as people rushed to stock up on hard currency. Popular online-payment services like ApplePay stopped working for some.

Major airlines cancelled flights to and from Europe as most countries closed their airspace to Russian jetliners. Access to western social networks like Twitter and Facebook was limited.

"We have to wait until some shock about what happened wears off," said Vyugin. Opponents of the Kremlin's military action, he said, "consider it a disastrous decision because it will have severe consequences - not only for the economy, but in terms of Russia becoming isolated and a pariah."

Some hints of differing views have slipped out.

Two days before the invasion, when it seemed briefly like tensions might ease, billionaire Oleg Deripaska wrote in his Telegram channel, "That's it! There won't be any war!! Now a long road to peace..."