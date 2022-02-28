News analysis

Putin's plan for rapid invasion of Ukraine has not gone as expected

Global Affairs Correspondent
Civilian volunteers prepare empty bottles to be used as Molotov cocktails in Dnipro, Ukraine, on Feb 27, 2022. PHOTO: NYTIMES
Updated
Published
21 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

LONDON - No war plan, however well conceived, survives contact with the battlefield. And, by now, few know this better than Russian President Vladimir Putin.

For it is clear that his invasion of Ukraine has not gone at all the way he expected.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top