Putin's economic challenges are numerous but surmountable as election looms

Skilled worker shortage

With unemployment at a record low 2.9 per cent and Moscow throwing fiscal resources at the defence sector through increased military production, other sectors like IT are short on staff, hampering productivity.

Russia needs more skilled workers, managers and high-quality engineers to reach the desired level of technological sovereignty in manufacturing industries, Mr Putin's economic adviser Maxim Oreshkin said in November.

"For people to come here more willingly, we need attractive salaries," Mr Oreshkin said.

Short-term sanctions shocks have been overcome, Mr Oreshkin said, but pressure from the West will only increase and the whole economy must work on transitioning to Russian technology platforms.

Workforce capacity has reached historically high levels, said Mr Dmitry Kulikov, director at the ACRA ratings agency.

"This means that economic growth will be constrained on the supply side, as a result of which annual GDP growth rates will fall from around 3 per cent in 2023 to closer to the potential 1-2 per cent," Mr Kulikov said.

Significant wage jumps in manufacturing and the military, as well as fiscal support for families affected by the war and mobilisation, are driving an increase in salaries.

After a contraction in 2022, real incomes are set to recover sharply in 2023, but unevenly across sectors and regions.

This would force many families to cut back, especially on imported goods.

As Russia's economy rebounds from a 2.1 per cent contraction in 2022, the key question will be how the economy copes with overheating, with supply-side constraints likely to curb growth, said Mr Liam Peach, senior emerging markets economist at Capital Economics.

"Households have experienced a big rise in their incomes, but I don't think it's sustainable," said Mr Peach. "Higher inflation means a bigger squeeze on household incomes ahead of the election."

Inflation pressure?

Keeping a lid on inflation is the central bank's job.

Already forced into 750 basis points of monetary tightening since July, the bank is widely expected to hike again, to 16 per cent, on Dec 15.

Following double-digit inflation in 2022, inflation in 2023 is seen at around 7.5 per cent, still well above the bank's 4 per cent target.

"It's plausible that inflation gets as high as 10 per cent next year because the economy is growing quickly," said Mr Peach, pointing to wage pressure and unanchored household inflation expectations.

But ultimately, the inflation situation is manageable for now, especially with a population that has become accustomed to regular price rises, however painful.

The central bank will of course talk cautiously about inflation, said Ms Elina Ribakova, senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics and the Kyiv School of Economics (KSE).

But the development of a serious inflation spiral would require greater fiscal pressure, uncontrolled rouble depreciation and the central bank being behind the curve, she added.

"They are nowhere near that, they are just not feeling the pressure," Ms Ribakova said.

Authorities responded with rate hikes and capital controls to the rouble's tumble past 100 to the dollar in 2023 and sharp volatility is always a risk. It traded at 92.76 on Dec 8.

While a relatively weak rouble is factored into Russia's budget plans and boosts state coffers through foreign currency export revenues, it pushes up import costs, fans inflation and risks capital flight.