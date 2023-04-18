Putin visits military headquarters in Ukraine's Kherson, Luhansk regions

President Vladimir Putin attending a military command meeting to hear reports on the situation in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
5 sec ago
Published
54 min ago

MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir Putin has visited military headquarters in Ukraine’s Kherson and Luhansk regions, which are partly held by Russia, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

Mr Putin attended a military command meeting in the Kherson region to hear reports from commanders of the airborne forces and the “Dnieper” army group and other senior officers on the situation in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, both of which Moscow has proclaimed part of Russia.

Russian troops retreated from Kherson, the regional capital, in November 2022, and have been reinforcing their positions on the opposite bank of the Dnipro river in anticipation of a Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Mr Putin has also visited national guard headquarters in Ukraine’s eastern Luhansk region, another part of Ukraine which Moscow annexed in 2022.

The Kremlin did not say when Mr Putin attended the meetings. REUTERS

