Putin visit to China will take place very soon, Kremlin says

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Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Saturday, May 9, 2026, during celebrations of the 81st anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany during the World War II. Pavel Bednyakov/Pool via REUTERS

MOSCOW, May 14 - Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit China very soon and preparations for the trip are already complete, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping have met more than 40 times over the years, most recently in Beijing last September.

The two men signed a "no limits" strategic partnership in February 2022, less than three weeks before Russia went to war in Ukraine.

U.S. President Donald Trump is visiting China this week. REUTERS