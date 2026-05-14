Putin visit to China will take place very soon, Kremlin says
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MOSCOW, May 14 - Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit China very soon and preparations for the trip are already complete, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping have met more than 40 times over the years, most recently in Beijing last September.
The two men signed a "no limits" strategic partnership in February 2022, less than three weeks before Russia went to war in Ukraine.
U.S. President Donald Trump is visiting China this week. REUTERS