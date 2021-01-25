Putin to address Davos World Economic Forum on Jan 27: Russian state media

President Vladimir Putin's appearance is likely to be contentious with critics.
President Vladimir Putin's appearance is likely to be contentious with critics.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
  • Published
    46 min ago

MOSCOW (REUTERS) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will address this week's World Economic Forum event by video conference on Jan 27, the TASS news agency cited his spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Monday (Jan 25).

The forum, which gathers business chiefs, political thinkers and state leaders, is online this year due to Covid-19.

Putin's appearance is likely to be contentious with critics at a time when the West is weighing possible new sanctions against Russia over its treatment of Kremlin foe Alexei Navalny.

More on this topic

 
 

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 