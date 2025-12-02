Straitstimes.com header logo

Russia’s Putin threatens to ‘cut Ukraine off from the sea’ after attacks on tankers

Ukrainian naval drones hit two sanctioned tankers in the Black Sea on Nov 29.

PHOTO: AFP

  • Putin threatened to cut off Ukraine's sea access due to drone attacks on Russia's "shadow fleet," calling it the "most radical solution."
  • Ukraine allegedly attacked two sanctioned Russian tankers in the Black Sea, disrupting Russian oil shipments and prompting Putin's threat.
  • Russia plans to intensify strikes on Ukrainian facilities and target tankers from countries aiding Ukraine, escalating Black Sea tensions.

MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened on Dec 2 to sever Ukraine’s access to the sea in response to drone attacks on tankers of Russia’s “shadow fleet” in the Black Sea.

“The most radical solution is to cut Ukraine off from the sea, then piracy will be impossible in principle,” the Russian leader said in televised remarks.

He said Russia would intensify strikes on Ukrainian facilities and vessels, and would take measures against tankers of countries that help Ukraine.

On Nov 29, a Ukrainian security official said

Ukrainian naval drones hit two sanctioned tankers in the Black Sea

as they headed to a Russian port to load up with oil destined for foreign markets.

On Dec 2, a Russian-flagged tanker loaded with sunflower oil

reported a drone attack

off the Turkish coast but its 13 crew members were unharmed, Turkey’s maritime authority and the Tribeca shipping agency said.

Ukraine said it had nothing to do with that incident.

Ukraine has also carried out missile and drone attacks on the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk that have

disrupted oil shipments.

President Putin did not elaborate on his threat to cut off Ukraine’s maritime access.

Russia has captured swathes of southern and eastern Ukraine in the war that began in February 2022, but Ukraine still firmly controls major ports including Odesa. REUTERS

