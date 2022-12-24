Putin tells Russian defence industry to up its game for Ukraine war

MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin on Friday told Russia’s defence industry chiefs to up their game to ensure that the Russian army quickly got all the weapons, equipment and military hardware it needed to fight in Ukraine.

Mr Putin, who has cast Russia’s war in as part of a historic effort to push back against what he says is excessive Western influence over global affairs, made the comments during a visit to Tula, a centre for arms manufacturing.

“The most important key task of our military-industrial complex is to provide our units and front-line forces with everything they need: weapons, equipment, ammunition, and gear in the necessary quantities and of the right quality in the shortest possible timeframes,” said Mr Putin.

“It’s also important to perfect and significantly improve the technical characteristics of weapons and equipment for our fighters based on the combat experience we have gained.”

Mr Putin said this week that the Russian army had to learn from and fix the problems it had suffered from in Ukraine, promising to give it whatever it needed to prosecute a war nearing the end of its 10th month.

Since tens of thousands of Russian troops swept into Ukraine on Feb 24 in what Mr Putin called “a special military operation”, Moscow has ceded around half of the territory it initially seized.

It has lost or abandoned significant quantities of military hardware, and, according to US officials, suffered tens of thousands of fatalities.

Mr Putin has conceded that a mobilisation campaign to add around 300,000 troops did not go to plan and has ordered shortfalls - which have sometimes included a lack of basic equipment and training - to be urgently addressed.

Russia still controls a significant chunk of Ukraine however, and Mr Putin has said that Moscow will prevail despite fierce Ukrainian resistance and Kyiv receiving billions of dollars of Western weapons along with military intelligence and other help.