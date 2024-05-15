Putin signs decrees appointing government ministers

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees on Tuesday appointing all members of the government and planned a late-evening meeting with his new cabinet line-up, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies.

The single announcement on the cabinet took the form of a list of all the appointees without commentary, indicating that Putin had signed the appropriate decrees.

Tass news agency quoted Peskov as saying that Putin would hold a meeting with his new cabinet late in the evening.

"We are expecting such a meeting," Peskov told the agency. REUTERS