Russia’s Putin signals impatience over Ukraine war in commander switch

PARIS - President Vladimir Putin’s move to replace his top commander in Ukraine is a sign of military disarray and his growing impatience in a war Russia is not winning, analysts said.

The defence ministry in Moscow said on Wednesday it had, again, replaced its top commander in Ukraine, putting army chief of staff Valery Gerasimov in charge.

His predecessor, General Sergei Surovikin, a veteran of Moscow’s wars since the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, will become Gen Gerasimov’s deputy, working alongside two other generals, it said.

Russian and Western observers said the move was a sign of Mr Putin becoming exasperated by Ukrainian resistance, but also by fault lines in the Russian army command as it faces difficult demands which could include launching a possible major offensive within weeks.

Analysts said putting an army chief of staff in charge of an operation on the ground is highly unusual, as the job is usually removed from the battlefield, involving coordination, political contacts, threat evaluation and logistics choices.

‘Not going to plan’

That Mr Putin made the appointment anyway shows that “things are not going to plan”, said a Moscow-based defence analyst, speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity.

The short legacy of Gen Surovikin – famous for his shaved head and uncompromising scowl, and appointed only in October – was marked by missile attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, an apparent attempt to cow civilians into submission.

But that strategy has not shown signs of working, adding to Russia’s frustrations over its failure, nearly 11 months into the war, to beat Ukraine’s army, undermine its government or warn off Western countries increasingly willing to send sophisticated weapons to Kyiv.

Troop morale took a major hit when Russia suffered its worst military losses from a single Ukrainian attack with the deaths of at least 89 servicemen in Makiivka in eastern Ukraine over the New Year.

Some analysts, meanwhile, questioned the wisdom of key changes at the helm while fierce fighting is ongoing around the front-line city of Bakhmut.

“It’s inconsistent to change the head of operations in the middle of a battle,” said Ms Tatiana Kastoueva-Jean, a researcher on Russia at IFRI, a French international relations think-tank.

“It doesn’t send a good signal to unbalance the entire hierarchy from top to bottom,” she told AFP.