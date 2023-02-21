Putin set for major Ukraine war speech after Biden walks streets of Kyiv

KYIV - Russian President Vladimir Putin was due to make a speech on Tuesday setting out aims for the second year of his invasion of Ukraine, a day after US President Joe Biden walked central Kyiv promising to stand with Ukraine as long as it takes.

Following his surprise visit to Kyiv, Mr Biden flew to Poland and on Tuesday will give a speech on how the United States has helped rally the world to support Ukraine and stress American support for Nato’s eastern flank.

Mr Biden, in his trademark aviator sunglasses, and President Volodymyr Zelensky, in green battle fatigues, walked side-by-side to a gold-domed cathedral in Kyiv on a bright winter Monday morning pierced by the sound of air raid sirens.

“When (Russian President Vladimir) Putin launched his invasion nearly one year ago, he thought Ukraine was weak and the West was divided. He thought he could outlast us. But he was dead wrong,” Mr Biden said.

“The cost that Ukraine has had to pay is extraordinarily high. Sacrifices have been far too great... We know that there will be difficult days and weeks and years ahead.”

Outside the cathedral, burned-out Russian tanks stand as a symbol of Moscow’s failed assault on the capital at the outset of its invasion, which began on Feb 24. Its forces swiftly reached Kyiv’s ramparts - only to be turned back by unexpectedly fierce resistance.

Since then, Russia’s war has killed tens of thousands of Ukrainian civilians and soldiers on both sides, cities have been reduced to rubble, and millions of refugees have fled. Russia says it has annexed nearly a fifth of Ukraine, while the West has pledged tens of billions of dollars in military aid to Kyiv.

“This visit of the US president to Ukraine, the first for 15 years, is the most important visit in the entire history of Ukraine-US relations,” Mr Zelenskiy said.

Biden travelled to Ukraine’s capital by overnight train from Poland, arriving after roughly 10 hours at 8am on Monday, before returning there the same way, leaving just after 1pm (1100 GMT), according to a White House pool report by a Wall Street Journal reporter.

Mr Biden arrived late on Monday in Warsaw, where he is scheduled to meet Poland’s President Andrzej Duda, along with other leaders of countries on Nato’s eastern flank, the following day.

While Mr Biden was in Kyiv, the State Department announced a further US$460 million (S$615.30 million) in US aid to Ukraine, including US$450 million worth of artillery ammunition, anti-armour systems and air defence radars, and US$10 million for energy infrastructure.

The European Union’s foreign policy chief, Mr Josep Borrell, said the bloc would approve more sanctions before the anniversary of the conflict, which Russia says is a “special military operation” to defend Russian sovereignty.

Russia was notified before Mr Biden’s departure, officials in Washington and Moscow said, apparently to avoid the risk of an attack on Kyiv while he was there.