Putin seeking 'oxygen' with Ukraine ceasefire order, says Biden

Updated
50 sec ago
Published
53 sec ago

WASHINGTON - US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s order for a two-day Orthodox Christmas ceasefire in Ukraine was simply an effort to find breathing room for his war effort.

“He was ready to bomb hospitals and nurseries and churches” on Dec 25 and on New Year’s Day, Mr Biden said, adding: “I think he’s trying to find some oxygen.”

State Department spokesman Ned Price called Mr Putin’s ceasefire “cynical,” saying, “We have little faith in the intentions behind this announcement.”

He voiced concern that Russia would use the break to “regroup, to rest and ultimately to re-attack” and said that Putin may seek to “fool the world” by making it seem that he wants peace.

“This does not appear to be a change in the tide of the war,” he said.

“If Russia were truly serious about peace, about ending this war, it would withdraw its forces from the sovereign territory of Ukraine.” AFP

