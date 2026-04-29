Putin says Ukraine has intensified attacks on civilian targets in Russia

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A multi-storey apartment block that local authorities say was damaged by debris from downed Ukrainian drones during an attack on the region, amid the Russia-Ukraine military conflict in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, January 14, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer

MOSCOW, April 28 - Ukraine has stepped up attacks on civilian infrastructure in Russia, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday, citing a recent drone strike on an oil refinery in the southern city of Tuapse.

"Drone strikes against civilian infrastructure are becoming more frequent," Putin said in comments broadcast on Russian television. "The latest example is the strikes against energy facilities in Tuapse, which could potentially cause serious environmental consequences."

Putin said the regional governor had reported from the scene that there were no major threats.

"It seems there are no serious dangers, and people are managing to deal with the challenges they face on the ground," he added. REUTERS