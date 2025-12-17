Putin says Russia will achieve war goals, keep expanding ‘buffer zone’

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Kazbek Kokov, head of the North Caucasus region of Kabardino-Balkaria, in Moscow, Russia December 16, 2025. Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via REUTERS

MOSCOW, Dec 17 - President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia would achieve its goals in Ukraine by diplomatic or military means, and would seek to expand a "security buffer zone" there.

"First, the ‍goals ​of the special military operation will undoubtedly be achieved. ‍We would prefer to do this and address the root causes of the conflict through diplomacy," Putin said.

"If ​the opposing ​side and their foreign patrons refuse to engage in substantive discussions, Russia will achieve the liberation of its historical lands by military means. The task of creating and expanding ‍a security buffer zone will also be consistently addressed."

Of the regions of Ukraine that Russia ​has claimed as its own territory, it ⁠currently controls Crimea, around 90% of the Donbas region and 75% of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

In addition, Russia holds some territory in the adjoining regions of Kharkiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk and Mykolaiv. Putin's comments signalled that Moscow would ​seek further gains on some of these fronts.

With the war at a key juncture as U.S. President Donald ‌Trump pushes hard for a quick peace ​agreement, Putin said Russia was advancing on all fronts.

But his defence minister, Andrei Belousov, acknowledged that Ukrainian forces were trying to take back control of the northeastern town of Kupiansk - an effort he said was not succeeding.

Ukraine said on Wednesday it had taken 90% of the town, which Russia said it had captured in November.

Putin said people in Europe were being indoctrinated with fears ‍of a war with Russia, and accused their leaders of whipping up hysteria.

"I have ​repeatedly stated: this is a lie, nonsense, pure nonsense about some imaginary Russian threat to European countries. ​But this is being done quite deliberately," he said.

Putin has said ‌Russia is not seeking war with Europe, but is ready for war if that is Europe's choice. REUTERS