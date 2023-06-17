Putin says Russia positions nuclear bombs in Belarus as warning to West

MOSCOW – President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that his deployment of tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus, something he confirmed for the first time had already happened, was a reminder to the West that it could not inflict a strategic defeat on Russia.

Speaking at Russia’s flagship economic forum in St Petersburg, he added that tactical nuclear warheads had been delivered to close ally Belarus, but stressed he saw no need for Moscow to resort to such weapons for now.

“As you know, we were negotiating with our ally, Belarusian President (Alexander) Lukashenko, that we would move a part of these tactical nuclear weapons to the territory of Belarus – this has happened,” said Mr Putin.

“The first nuclear warheads were delivered to the territory of Belarus. But only the first ones, the first part. But we will do this job completely by the end of the summer or by the end of the year.”

The move, Moscow’s first deployment of such warheads – shorter-range nuclear weapons that could potentially be used on the battlefield – outside Russia since the fall of the Soviet Union, was intended as a warning to the West about arming and supporting Ukraine, he added.

“It is precisely as an element of deterrence so that all those who are thinking about inflicting a strategic defeat on us are not oblivious to this circumstance,” said Mr Putin, using a diplomatic term for a defeat so severe that Russian power would be diminished globally for decades.

Mr Lukashenko said on Tuesday his country started taking delivery of Russian tactical nuclear weapons that included some three times more powerful than the atomic bombs the US dropped on Japan in 1945.

The Russian leader announced in March he agreed to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, pointing to the US deployment of such weapons in a host of European countries over many decades.

Putin says West wants strategic defeat

The United States has criticised Mr Putin’s decision but has said it has no intention of altering its own stance on strategic nuclear weapons and has not seen any signs that Russia is preparing to use a nuclear weapon.

The Russian step is nonetheless being watched closely by Washington and its allies, as well as by China, which has repeatedly cautioned against the use of nuclear weapons in the war in Ukraine.

Mr Putin said the West is doing everything it can to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia in Ukraine, where Moscow is locked in the biggest land war in Europe since World War II. It invaded its neighbour in 2022 in what it called “a special military operation”.

But Russia has no need to resort to nuclear weapons for now, said Mr Putin, signalling no change in Moscow’s nuclear posture which envisages such a move only if the existence of the Russian state is threatened.

“Nuclear weapons have been made to ensure our security in the broadest sense of the word and the existence of the Russian state, but we... have no such need (to use them),” he added.

But he said talks with the West to reduce Russia’s vast nuclear arsenal, the world’s largest, are a non-starter.

“Just talking about this (the potential use of nuclear weapons) lowers the nuclear threshold. We have more than Nato countries, and they want to reduce our numbers. Screw them,” said Mr Putin.