Putin says Russia needs no new mobilisation for now

MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday Russia does not currently need any additional call-up of reservists, having announced an initial mobilisation in September.

“There is no such need today,” Mr Putin told a televised meeting of Russian war correspondents and military bloggers when asked about another mobilisation after last year declaring what he cast as a “partial mobilisation” of 300,000 reservists.

Mr Putin said the defence ministry saw no need for another wave of mobilisation.

“Some public figures say we need to get one million or two million,” Mr Putin said. “It depends on what we want.”

“Should we return there?“ Mr Putin said of Kyiv, which Russian troops failed to take in the early stages of what Moscow calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine.

Mr Putin also said Russia needed to fight enemy agents and improve its defences against attacks deep inside its own territory.

But he said there was no need to follow Ukraine’s example and declare martial law.

“There is no reason to introduce some kind of special regime or martial law in the country,” Mr Putin said. “There is no need for such a thing today.”

Ukraine’s large-scale counter-offensive began on June 4 and has not been successful in any area, Mr Putin said, adding that Ukrainian human losses were 10 times greater than Russia’s.