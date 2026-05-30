Putin says Russia has the means to destroy anyone who attacks its Baltic exclave of Kaliningrad

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Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a press conference following the summit of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Astana, Kazakhstan May 29, 2026. Sputnik/Alexander Shcherbak/Pool via REUTERS

MOSCOW, May 29 - Russia has all the means necessary at its disposal to destroy anyone who attempts to attack the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

Putin was responding to a question about remarks made by Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys earlier this month who said that NATO had to show Moscow it was capable of penetrating Kaliningrad.

Separately, responding to question about Russian intelligence reports alleging that Ukraine had sent drone operators to Latvia, Putin reiterated that any location which posed a threat against Russia was considered a legitimate target by Moscow.

Russia remained ready to continue talks on a peaceful resolution to the Ukrainian conflict however, Putin said. REUTERS