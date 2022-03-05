Putin says ready for Ukraine dialogue if 'all Russian demands' met

MOSCOW (AFP) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in a telephone call that Russia was ready for dialogue over Ukraine if all its demands are met, the Kremlin said on Friday (March 4).

Putin "confirmed that Russia is open to dialogue with the Ukrainian side, as well as with everyone who wants peace in Ukraine. But under the condition that all Russian demands are met," the Kremlin said in a statement.

