Putin says ready for Ukraine dialogue if 'all Russian demands' met

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Kremlin meeting via video link, at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, on March 3, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
4 min ago

MOSCOW (AFP) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in a telephone call that Russia was ready for dialogue over Ukraine if all its demands are met, the Kremlin said on Friday (March 4).

Putin "confirmed that Russia is open to dialogue with the Ukrainian side, as well as with everyone who wants peace in Ukraine. But under the condition that all Russian demands are met," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Follow The Straits Times' live coverage on the Ukraine crisis here.

More On This Topic
Ukraine says Russian attempts to advance in southern city repulsed
Ukraine's fate prompts re-evaluation of nuclear deterrence

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top