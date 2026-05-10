Russia’s Putin says he thinks the Ukraine conflict is coming to an end
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- Russian President Vladimir Putin believes the Ukraine conflict is nearing its end. He expressed willingness for talks, preferring former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder as a negotiator.
- European Union leaders are reportedly preparing for potential peace talks regarding the Ukraine crisis, the Financial Times reported on May 7.
- The Kremlin stated that European governments, having severed contact in 2022, must initiate any potential diplomatic negotiations with Moscow.
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MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on May 9 that he thought the Ukraine conflict was coming to an end.
Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine triggered the most serious crisis in relations between Russia and the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, when many people feared the world was on the brink of nuclear war.
“I think that the matter is coming to an end,” Mr Putin told reporters of the Ukraine war.
The Financial Times reported on May 7 that European Union leaders were preparing for potential talks.
Asked if he was willing to engage in talks with the Europeans, he said the preferable figure for him was former Germany’s chancellor Gerhard Schroeder.
The Kremlin said last week that it was for European governments to make the first move, as they were the ones who severed contact with Moscow in 2022 after the start of the war in Ukraine. REUTERS