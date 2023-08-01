Putin’s crackdown leaves transgender Russians bracing themselves for the worst

It became harsher as it proceeded in Russia’s parliament, which is typically a rubber stamp for Putin’s favoured legislation as it overwhelmingly passed the law. The final version annuls marriages when one spouse changes gender and bans adoptions by such couples.

The law essentially removes the ability of transgender people to control their own bodies, rights activists said, and even if people had the means to travel abroad seeking surgery, which many do not, they would not be allowed to update official documents.

Having the wrong gender on identification papers would create hurdles in countless aspects of life such as employment and travel.

The new law also bans treatment with either estrogen or testosterone, which are typically taken before undergoing transition surgery. There are limited exceptions for people who had started the process and already changed documents.

Critics said the ban could lead to what is essentially a black market for the drugs.

A transgender person in St Petersburg said that a clandestine lab there was already attempting to make estrogen from over-the-counter drugs. Illicit testosterone was a bigger challenge, said the person, who insisted on anonymity to avoid retribution.

Surveys by independent pollster Levada show that, over the past decade, the Kremlin’s propaganda campaign against the LGBTQ community may have affected Russian attitudes.

The percentage of respondents who said they viewed gay people with disgust or fear increased to 38 per cent in 2021 from 26 per cent in 2013.

In 2013, the first Russian law against disseminating “gay propaganda” was framed as protecting children. This time, with the war as a backdrop, the law banning gender transition was presented as a matter of national security.

“The war is not only on the front line, the war is going on in the minds and souls, and we want to protect our country from being destroyed from within,” Mr Pyotr Tolstoy, a hard-line deputy speaker of parliament, wrote on Telegram.

The concept of national security has become an increasingly fluid one, said Mr Max Olenichev, a lawyer who defends LGBT people.

“It has become an ephemeral thing that can mean absolutely anything,” he said. “Whenever you do not want to give a reason, just say ‘national security’.”

The law also corresponds with Mr Putin’s attempt to portray Russia as a bastion of what he calls “traditional family values”, a long-standing effort to appeal to conservative voters at home and abroad.

The hope is that support for his social agenda will extend to endorsing the war, said Dr Alexander Kondakov, a sociologist at University College Dublin.

“By targeting a group that is already marginalised, they amass support for the war and any other cause that the government wants,” he said.

For the LGBTQ community, the law was yet another blow.

Dvorkin described the mood among transgender people as “dark and depressing,” with members bracing for more hate crimes. “There was already an increase in vocal hate groups, and since the law passed they have gone off the rails,” he said.

Violence against gay people surged after the 2013 law, said Dr Kondakov, who studies the intersection of law and security for the LGBT community. Prosecutions also jumped after the stricter version passed in December, according to a report by Novaya Gazeta Europe, an independent newspaper.

Dvorkin, who began transitioning at 28, is the founder of Center T, which offers medical and other advice to thousands of transgender people. The government recently designated the organisation a “foreign agent,” a label whose onerous requirements carry an automatic stigma, and he fears it will soon have to shutter or go underground.

Dvorkin began looking for a new home for his son not long after the stricter law passed in December. Repeated warnings from the children’s services office, which supervised the adoption, against discussing his gender identity and sexual orientation online, as well as a court-imposed fine, signaled that his custody was in jeopardy.

His son, now 10, also had a kidney disease. In June, Dvorkin struggled to locate a family willing to take him. He finally persuaded one to do so, then managed to persuade officials not to return him to an orphanage.

Use of hormones and surgery for transgender people was first accepted in the Soviet Union in the 1970s, and by 2017, Russia had developed what many considered a rational approach, leaving the decision up to a panel of doctors and psychiatrists.

Gender transition had not been much of a political issue in Russia until now.

Initially, the Ministry of Health questioned the need for any change, but it soon surrendered to browbeating by Dr Vyacheslav Volodin, chair of parliament, who accused officials of pursing an American agenda by seeking to emulate “Sodom.”

Although overall numbers are not readily available, Dr Volodin said 2,700 people had currently been approved for gender transitions by the ministry.

The source of the number was unclear. Russia’s population is more than 143 million.

In St Petersburg, the person who described the clandestine lab, who uses the pronoun they, rushed to finish the process of being legally recognised as a woman before the law took effect.

Describing it as “anarchistic escapism,” they said they invented a new, unusual first name whose spelling looks like someone smashed a keyboard with a fist. They said they assured the bureaucrat reading the application that it was a traditional Siberian name.

“The best thing we can do is to resist this state by simply existing,” they said. NEW YORK TIMES