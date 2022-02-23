Putin questions Ukraine's claim to statehood in speech to nation

KYIV • In his speech to the Russian nation on Monday, President Vladimir Putin buoyed his case for codifying the cleavage of two rebel territories from Ukraine by arguing that the very idea of Ukrainian statehood was a fiction.

With the conviction of an authoritarian unburdened by historical nuance, Mr Putin declared Ukraine an invention of Bolshevik revolutionary leader Vladimir Lenin, who he said had mistakenly endowed Ukraine with a sense of statehood by allowing it autonomy within the newly created Soviet state.

"Modern Ukraine was entirely and fully created by Russia, more specifically the Bolshevik, communist Russia," Mr Putin said. "This process began practically immediately after the 1917 revolution, and moreover Lenin and his associates did it in the sloppiest way in relation to Russia - by dividing, tearing from her pieces of her own historical territory."

As a misreading of history, it was extreme even by the standards of Mr Putin, a former KGB officer who has declared the Soviet Union's collapse the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the 20th century.

Ukraine and Russia share roots stretching back to the first Slavic state, Kievan Rus, a medieval empire founded by Vikings in the 9th century. But the historical reality of Ukraine is complicated, a thousand-year history of changing religions, borders and peoples.

The capital, Kyiv, was established hundreds of years before Moscow, although both Russians and Ukrainians claim Kyiv as a birthplace of their modern cultures, religion and language.

Kyiv was ideally situated along the trade routes that developed in the ninth and 10th centuries, and flourished only to see its economic influence diminish as trade shifted elsewhere.

The many conquests by warring factions and Ukraine's diverse geography - with farmland, forests and a maritime environment on the Black Sea - created a complex fabric of multi-ethnic states.

The history and culture of Russia and Ukraine are indeed intertwined - they share the same Orthodox Christian religion, and their languages, customs and national cuisines are related.

Even so, Ukrainian identity politics and nationalism have been irritants in Russia since the feudal czarist times that predated the Russian Revolution.

Ukraine is seen by many Russians as their nation's "little brother" which should behave accordingly. Eastern Ukraine, which came under Russian influence much earlier than the west, still features many Russian speakers and people loyal to Moscow.

But the happy brotherhood of nations that Mr Putin likes to paint, with Ukraine fitted snugly into the fabric of a greater Russia, is dubious.