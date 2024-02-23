Putin on Biden's 'crazy SOB' remark: shows why he is preferable as U.S president

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets Head of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov in Kazan, Russia February 22, 2024. Sputnik/Sergei Bobylev/Pool via REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks after it was reported Alexei Navalny, Russian President Vladimir Putin's most formidable domestic opponent, fell unconscious and died at the \"Polar Wolf\" Arctic penal colony where he was serving a three-decade jail term, during brief remarks in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 16, 2024. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Updated
Feb 23, 2024, 12:48 AM
Published
Feb 23, 2024, 12:46 AM

MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Joe Biden's "crazy SOB" remark showed why the Kremlin felt that for Russia, Biden would be a preferable future U.S. president to Donald Trump.

"We are ready to work with any president. But I believe that for us, Biden is a more preferable president for Russia, and judging by what he has just said, I am absolutely right," Putin told state television, with a slight smile.

"It's not like he can say to me, 'Volodya, thank you, well done, you've helped me a lot,'" Putin said. "You asked me which is better for us. I said it then that, and I still think I can repeat it: Biden."

The Kremlin earlier said that Biden had debased the United States by calling Putin a "crazy SOB" at a San Francisco fundraiser on Wednesday.

The Russian president said earlier this month that he preferred Biden to Trump as America's president because Biden was "more experienced" and "predictable." REUTERS

