Putin names head of new Russian drone forces in military reshuffle

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Denis Lyamin, newly appointed head of Russia's Unmanned Systems Forces, Valery Solodchuk, newly appointed head of the Logistics Service, and Defence Minister Andrei Belousov attend a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with the leadership of the Defence Ministry, at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia August 5, 2026. Sputnik/Alexander Kazakov/Pool via REUTERS

MOSCOW, Aug 5 - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday named Denis Lyamin to head Russia's Unmanned Systems Forces, a newly established branch of the military that will be responsible for drone warfare.

Putin announced the appointment as part of what he called "refinement" of the military structure, mid-way through the fifth year of the war in Ukraine.

Drones have come to dominate the conflict, with each side deploying them not only along the 1,200 km (750-mile) front line but also for attacks at sea and on targets deep behind enemy lines such as energy infrastructure and commercial warehouses.

Ukraine announced the creation of its own "long-range impact" command last month.

Putin, directly addressing Lyamin at a televised meeting with defence ministry chiefs, said he was "one of the most qualified specialists" to take charge of the new drone forces. He tasked him with completing their formation and taking command "in the near future".

Lyamin was previously chief of staff for the "Centre" group of Russian forces fighting in Ukraine. He graduated from a tank command school and has a background in the ground forces.

Putin described the "Centre" group as a key part of Russia's efforts to capture the entirety of the Donetsk region, a top priority for Moscow in the war.

In a reshuffle announced at the same meeting, he said that Centre commander Valery Solodchuk would move to a new position in charge of all military logistics and be replaced by Andrei Ivanayev, previously in charge of the Eastern group of forces. REUTERS