Putin meets North Korea’s foreign minister, hails war support

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Russia's President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with North Korea's Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui during a meeting in Moscow on July 19, 2026.

MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin on July 19 thanked North Korea for supporting Moscow’s war on Ukraine as he met visiting Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui.

“I would like once again to express my gratitude for the support provided to the special military operation we are conducting,” Putin said, according to a video released by the Kremlin.

“We will never forget” the “heroic deeds” of North Korean soldiers, who would be “honoured in the same way as our compatriots”, he added, also praising the mutual understanding established with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Russia’s foreign ministry said on July 18 that Choe was visiting at the invitation of Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Moscow and Pyongyang have deepened ties since Russia launched its full-scale offensive against Ukraine in 2022.

North Korea has sent troops to Russia’s Kursk region and supplied weapons systems to support Moscow’s war effort.

In return, analysts say the impoverished and isolated country has received financial assistance, food, energy supplies and military technology from Moscow.

During a visit to Pyongyang by senior Russian officials in late April, Kim reaffirmed his support for Russia and pledged to help Moscow achieve victory in what he called its “sacred war”. AFP