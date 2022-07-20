Putin meets Iranian leader on a rare visit abroad since start of Ukraine war

LONDON/DUBAI (REUTERS) - Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Iran on Tuesday (July 19), the Kremlin leader's first trip outside the former Soviet Union since Moscow's February 24 invasion of Ukraine.

During his visit to Teheran, Mr Putin will also hold his first face-to-face meeting since the invasion with a Nato leader, Turkey's Tayyip Erdogan, to discuss a deal that would resume Ukraine's Black Sea grain exports as well as peace in Syria.

Mr Putin's trip, which comes just days after US President Joe Biden visited Israel and Saudi Arabia, sends a strong message to the West about Moscow's plans to forge closer strategic ties with Iran, China and India in the face of Western sanctions.

Footage showed the Russian leader and Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi sat together a few metres from the Supreme Leader, in a spartan white room.

Only an Iranian flag and a portrait of revolutionary leader Ayatollah Khomeini could be seen in the background.

"The contact with Khamenei is very important," Mr Yuri Ushakov, Putin's foreign policy adviser, told reporters in Moscow.

"A trusting dialogue has developed between them on the most important issues on the bilateral and international agenda.

"On most issues, our positions are close or identical."

For Iran, also chafing under Western economic sanctions and at loggerheads with the United States over Teheran's nuclear programme and a range of other issues, Mr Putin's visit is timely.

Its clerical leaders are keen to strengthen strategic relations with Russia in the face of an emerging US-backed Gulf Arab-Israeli bloc that could tilt the Middle East balance of power further away from Iran.

"Both our countries have good experience in countering terrorism and this has provided much security to our region," Mr Raisi said after talks with Mr Putin.

"I hope your visit to Iran will increase cooperation between our two independent countries."

Emboldened by high oil prices since the Ukraine war, Iran is betting that with Russia's support it could pressure Washington to offer concessions for the revival of a 2015 nuclear deal.

However, Russia's increased tilt towards Beijing in recent months has significantly reduced Iran's crude exports to China - a key source of income for Teheran since US President Donald Trump reimposed sanctions in 2018.