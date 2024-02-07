Putin gave Tucker Carlson an interview because he differs from one-sided media: Kremlin

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a forum held by activists of the All-Russia People's Front to discuss measures taken in support of the country's armed forces involved in a military campaign in Ukraine and other issues, in Tula, Russia, February 2, 2024. Sputnik/Alexander Kazakov/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Tucker Carlson speaks as conservative leaders and personalities attend Turning Point USA's AmericaFest 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S. December 18, 2023. REUTERS/Caitlin O’Hara/File Photo
Updated
23 sec ago
Published
5 min ago

MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin granted an interview to U.S. television host Tucker Carlson on Tuesday because his approach differs from the one-sided reporting of many traditional Western news media, the Kremlin said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Western media no longer even tried to appear impartial in their reporting of Russia, and said there was no appetite to communicate directly with such media organisations anymore.

"When it comes to the countries of the collective West, the large network media, TV channels, (and) large newspapers can in no way boast of even trying to at least look impartial in terms of coverage," Peskov said.

"These are all media outlets that take an exceptionally one-sided position. Of course, there is no desire to communicate with such media, and it hardly makes sense, and it is unlikely that it will be useful."

When asked directly why Putin granted an interview to Carlson, Peskov said that the American's position contrasted with much of the Western media.

"His position is different from the others. It is in no way pro-Russian, it is not pro-Ukrainian - it is pro-American, but at least it contrasts with the position of the traditional Anglo-Saxon media," Peskov said.

The interview was likely to be aired on Thursday, Russia's TASS news agency said, citing reports by the Wall Street Journal. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top