Putin expected to order new virus restrictions as Russian deaths soar

MOSCOW (AFP) - Russia reported on Wednesday (Oct 20) a record 1,028 Covid-19 deaths in a single day, with President Vladimir Putin expected to introduce new nationwide restrictions in Europe's worst-affected country.

The new figures bring Russia's official death toll to 226,353, the highest on the continent, even as authorities have been accused of vastly downplaying the severity of the pandemic.

The country also recorded 34,074 new virus cases, according to an official tally.

Infection rates have soared in recent weeks amid a stalled vaccination programme, with only 35 per cent of the country fully innoculated.

Despite multiple pleas, Mr Putin has struggled to convince Russians to vaccinate themselves, with even his own spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying on Wednesday he had not taken a Covid jab.

The Russian leader is expected later on Wednesday to rule on a government proposal to introduce a nationwide week-long holiday at the end of the month to curb the spread of the virus.

Under the plan, Russians will not go to work the first week of November, which coincides with national school holidays.

Mr Putin has introduced paid holidays during coronavirus peaks before, most recently in May.

On Tuesday, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin ordered the capital's first coronavirus restrictions since the summer.

He told unvaccinated over-60s in Moscow to work from home and extended mandatory vaccinations for service workers. Those restrictions take effect next Monday and are set to last until the end of February.

Mr Sobyanin also told employers to move 30 per cent of their staff to home working.

The surge in cases has come without any strict restrictions in place to limit Covid-19's spread and as authorities struggle to counter widespread anti-vaccine sentiment.

Life in Moscow, which is home to more than 12 million people, was normal on Wednesday, with restaurants and other indoor entertainment venues open as usual.

'Worsening' situation

Officials warned the worst was yet to come and that the number of hospitalisations was growing at a rate faster than in previous waves.

"The coronavirus situation in Moscow is worsening," said the city's deputy mayor Anastasia Rakova.

She said it was the first time the capital has seen such 30 per cent growth in cases for five consecutive weeks.

"In no previous period have we observed such a high growth rate."

Health Minister Mikhail Murashko told local media the country's medical system was working under increasing pressure, saying the "main aim" is to increase vaccination rates.

But independent polls show that more than half of Russians do not plan to get a shot, despite domestic vaccines including Sputnik V being widely available.

Mr Putin, 69, has said he has been vaccinated with Sputnik and last month self-isolated after dozens of viruses cases were detected in his inner circle.

But his spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday appeared to share a widespread belief that having antibodies for the virus meant not needing a Covid jab, a theory which the Russian Health Ministry has said was untrue.

"I have not taken the vaccine because I have a high level of antibodies," Mr Peskov said. A day earlier, he had urged Russians to be "more responsible" and vaccinate themselves.

Mr Peskov also said Mr Putin - for whom the authorities have gone to great lengths to protect from the virus - has not yet been re-vaccinated.

The Russian leader insists that the country has handled the pandemic better than most countries, but even officials have recently voiced concern.

Mr Pyotr Tolstoy, deputy chairman of the lower house, said at the weekend that the authorities had "completely lost" an information campaign on coronavirus.

"There is no trust in people to go and vaccinate themselves, it is a fact," he said.