Putin discusses Russia's claim to giant chunk of Arctic Ocean seabed

Russia’s neighbours in the Arctic have become increasingly concerned about Moscow’s ambitions in the strategically important region. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
44 sec ago
Published
46 sec ago

MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin held talks on Friday with top security officials about the status of Russia’s efforts to legally expand the outer boundaries of its continental shelf in the Arctic Ocean.

Russia in 2021 filed a submission to the United Nations seeking to redefine its continental shelf, which is believed to contain vast untapped reservoirs of oil and gas.

Moscow said at the time it wanted much more Arctic seabed, a move that has implications for Canada and Denmark who have their own claims.

A continental shelf is defined under international law as an area of typically shallow water bordering a country’s shoreline that is considered an extension of its territory, allowing the country to exploit its natural resources.

“We have several important issues today, colleagues, concerning both the domestic agenda and the issue of the outer limit of Russia’s continental shelf in the Arctic Ocean. Let’s get to work,” the Kremlin website cited Mr Putin as saying.

The Kremlin did not immediately provide further details about the meeting, which was attended by several high-ranking officials, including Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Mr Sergei Naryshkin, the foreign intelligence chief.

Russia’s neighbours in the Arctic have become increasingly concerned about Moscow’s ambitions in the strategically important region since it sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February last year.

Nato member states have ramped up Arctic military exercises in recent years, as Russia has expanded and renewed its military infrastructure in the region. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Biden's new Arctic strategy foresees competition with Russia, China
Melting Arctic now faces geopolitical heat

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top