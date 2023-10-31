Putin discussed beefing up measures to counter external interference after airport riot: Kremlin

MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin and top government and security officials on Monday discussed strengthening measures to counter external interference, including information-related interference, the Kremlin's spokesman said on Tuesday.

In a statement to a meeting of members of his Security Council and the government and the heads of law enforcement agencies, Putin had on Monday accused the West and Ukraine of stirring up unrest inside Russia after rioters in the predominantly Muslim Dagestan region stormed an airport to "catch" Jewish passengers on a flight from Tel Aviv.

Kyiv denied any involvement.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that the events in Dagestan were being analysed to ensure risks of a repeat were minimised. REUTERS