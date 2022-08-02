'Putin chef' case shows London courts welcome Russians no more

LONDON (BLOOMBERG) - Mr Yevgeny Prigozhin - a Kremlin confidante better known as "Putin's chef" or as the founder of the mercenary outfit called the Wagner Group - saw his defamation case thrown out in May by a London court because his lawyers no longer wanted to represent him.

The 61-year-old ally of President Vladimir Putin, sanctioned by the UK, US and the European Union, had sued the investigative journalism organisation Bellingcat for libel and was accused by its founder of using the courts to intimidate and silence the group.

The case collapsed after Discreet Law, the firm representing Mr Prigozhin, withdrew, saying it could not risk its reputation after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Prigozhin was livid, with his company saying in a statement that it was "objectively impossible to find another English legal representative".

One British law firm told his assistants that if it took up his case, there would be "nothing left of our firm".

After a sizzling decade when London was the venue of choice for rich Russians fighting cases involving everything from divorces and defamation to cross-border disputes, the city's law firms are agonising over whether it's just too risky to work for them.

The so-called Magic Circle of London's elite law firms that had a presence in Moscow - Allen & Overy, Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, Linklaters and Clifford Chance - said they're shutting or winding down those offices.

Some of the most prominent UK lawyers working with Russian billionaires have been publicly named and called enablers by lawmakers and even face the prospect of US visa bans.

The UK has warned it could make it illegal for lawyers to offer services to Russians in Russia.

"It will shrink the pool of deep-pocket litigation work for firms concerned to protect their reputation with UK Plc," said professor of legal ethics Richard Moorhead at the University of Exeter.

"The crisis has shone a light on the absence of proper thinking about values in law firms. They have started to scramble to keep up."

A decade after the US$6.5 billion (S$8.97 billion) lawsuit between oligarchs Roman Abramovich and Boris Berezovsky over sharing profits from oil company Sibneft became Russia's first trial at London's top commercial court, that juicy corner of the city's legal business has all but dried up.

But that isn't stopping the firms from applying for licences to try and work with Russians.

The new UK Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation said in a statement on July 28 that it is being so inundated by applications and is so backlogged that it can't meet its target to respond within four weeks.