Putin attends scaled-back WWII victory parade as worries deepen over Ukraine war 

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MOSCOW – Russia held its most scaled-back Victory Day parade in years on May 9 due to the threat of attack from Ukraine, where victory for Moscow’s forces has proven elusive more than four years into the deadliest European conflict since World War II.

The May 9 parade on Red Square marks Russia’s most revered national holiday – a time to celebrate the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany and to pay homage to the 27 million Soviet citizens, including many from Ukraine, who perished.

Once used to show off Russia’s vast military, including its nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missiles, the parade in 2026 had no tanks or other military equipment rolling over the cobbles of Red Square.

Instead, weapons, including a Yars intercontinental ballistic missile, the new Arkhangelsk nuclear submarine, the Peresvet laser weapon, the Sukhoi Su-57 fighter, the S-500 surface-to-air missile system and a host of drones and artillery, were shown on giant screens on Red Square, and on state television.

Soldiers and sailors, some of whom have served in Ukraine, marched and cheered as President Vladimir Putin looked on, seated beside Russian veterans in the shadow of Vladimir Lenin’s Mausoleum.

North Korean troops, who fought against Ukrainians in Russia’s Kursk region, also marched.

Fighter planes flew above the towers of the Kremlin and Mr Putin made an eight-minute speech, promising victory in the war in Ukraine, which the Kremlin calls the “special military operation”.

“The great feat of the victorious generation inspires the soldiers carrying out the tasks of the special military operation today,” Mr Putin said. “They are confronting an aggressive force armed and supported by the entire NATO bloc. And in spite of that, our heroes march forward.”

Trump wants ‘big extension’ to ceasefire

After Russia and Ukraine accused each other of violating unilateral ceasefires they had each declared over recent days, US President Donald Trump announced a three-day ceasefire from May 9 to 11 that was supported by the Kremlin and Kyiv.

The two sides also agreed to exchange 1,000 prisoners.

“I’d like to see it stop. Russia-Ukraine – it’s the worst thing since World War II in terms of life. Twenty-five thousand young soldiers every month. It’s crazy,” Mr Trump told reporters in Washington.

He added that he would “like to see a big extension” of the ceasefire. There were no reports of violations of the ceasefire from either Moscow or Kyiv.

Russia, which invaded Ukraine in 2022, had warned that any attempt by Kyiv to disrupt the May 9 event would lead to a massive missile strike on the Ukrainian capital. Moscow told foreign diplomats that they should evacuate Kyiv staff in the event of such an attack.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky issued a tongue-in-cheek decree “allowing” Russia’s May 9 military parade to proceed and said Ukrainian weapons would not target Red Square.

Security was tight in Moscow. Reuters pictures showed soldiers with guns atop pick-ups and roads blocked around the centre of the capital, which along with the surrounding region has a population of 22 million.

War in Ukraine haunt’s Russia’s parade

After Nazi Germany invaded the Soviet Union in 1941, the Red Army eventually pushed Nazi forces back to Berlin, where Adolf Hitler killed himself and the red Soviet Victory Banner was raised over the Reichstag in May 1945.

Nazi Germany’s unconditional surrender came into force at 11.01pm on May 8, 1945, marked as “Victory in Europe Day” by Britain, the United States and France. In Moscow, it was already May 9, which became the Soviet Union’s “Victory Day” in what Russians call the Great Patriotic War of 1941-45.

But 2026’ s parade comes amid a wave of anxiety in Moscow about the ultimate outcome of the conflict in Ukraine.

The war has killed hundreds of thousands of people, left swathes of Ukraine in ruins and drained Russia’s US$3 trillion (S$3.8 trillion) economy, while Russia’s relations with Europe are worse than at any time since the depths of the Cold War.

“The crisis is still deepening gradually, but any sharp movement can send the economy (and not only the economy) into a tailspin,” jailed pro-war Russian nationalist Igor Girkin, who has criticised the Kremlin for its conduct of the war, said in a post on Telegram.

Mr Girkin, a former Federal Security Service officer, used a naval analogy to say that Russia’s leaders were more worried about being kicked out of their cabins than about a shipwreck.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov this week dismissed CNN and other Western media reports that Mr Putin’s protection had been intensified because of fears of a coup or assassination. Russian officials have dismissed reports of a coup plot as nonsense.

CNN cited an unidentified European intelligence agency as saying that Mr Putin’s former defence minister, Mr Sergei Shoigu, was seen as a potential coup leader.

Security Council secretary Shoigu, who attended an online meeting of the Security Council chaired by Mr Putin on May 8 , was at the parade on May 9 , sitting beside some of Mr Putin’s most powerful officials. REUTERS