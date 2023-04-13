Putin approved arrest of US reporter on spying charges in Russia

MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin personally approved the arrest of a US reporter on espionage charges for the first time since the Cold War, according to people familiar with the situation.

The Russian president’s endorsement of the move reflects the growing influence of Kremlin hardliners who push for deepening a confrontation with Washington they view as irreversible, the people said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss matters that aren’t public.

The detention of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich on March 29 triggered angry denunciations from the US and its allies, marking yet another low in US-Russian ties, which have spiralled since Mr Putin’s invasion of Ukraine last year.

“This should be a real wake-up call, not just to the US, but the broader West,” said Ms Alina Polyakova, president of the Centre for European Policy Analysis in Washington. “It’s signalling that in Putin’s mindset that there’s no going back to a stable and reliable relationship.”

As the war drags into its second year, the Kremlin has increasingly sought to portray it as an existential struggle against a Nato bent on destroying Russia.

Moves like the war-crimes warrant against Mr Putin issued by the International Criminal Court last month have only deepened the leadership’s sense that there’s no room to back down in a conflict that it expects to last for years.

Parliament this week rushed through a sharp toughening of penalties for those who seek to avoid military service.

The changes create a new online system to deliver call-up notices and ban those who ignore them from leaving the country, closing loopholes many had used to avoid the draft.

The measure, expected to be signed into law soon by Mr Putin, has fuelled fears a new mobilisation may come later this year. The Kremlin says there are currently no such plans.

Last year’s call-up of 300,000 reservists triggered the exodus of as many as a million Russians.

The initiative to arrest a US reporter on spying charges for the first time in nearly 40 years came from hawks among top officials of Russia’s security services, the people with knowledge of the issue said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it wasn’t Mr Putin’s decision but was “the total prerogative of the special services. They were doing their job.”

Those agencies report directly to the president.